Flick: "We want everyone to be on the same level"

The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar has begun. The Germany national team have moved into their accommodation in Oman and are preparing there for one final dress rehearsal in the shape of a friendly against their hosts on Wednesday. After their final training session prior to the game, Hansi Flick, debutant Niclas Füllkrug and Freiburg player Christian Günter spoke about the upcoming fixture, their World Cup preparation and the tournament as a whole. DFB.de have summarised their most important comments from the press conference.

Hansi Flick on:

... acclimatising: Naturally, it’s very hot during the day, but this evening has offered the perfect conditions. The temperature is very pleasant and the turf is top quality. These are optimal conditions for what we are preparing for.

... Thomas Müller: He’s had a long break, but he has been training well recently. His rehabilitation at Bayern Munich was very good so we’ve been able to continue his training programme. We have a lot of quality across the front line, which is something we need if we want to be successful during the tournament. If the players are putting in their best performances, then it will be extremely difficult for us to decide who to pick.

... the game against Oman: We will see who needs a break or who needs 45 minutes. We’ll give it a lot of thought. We want everyone to be on the same level if possible, when we get down to it. It may well be that we rest one or two players tomorrow. Thomas Müller and Antonio Rüdiger will return to team training first thing on Saturday.

... question marks surrounding certain players ahead of the World Cup: Fundamentally, there are going to be question marks throughout the tournament as well. We have to adapt to the conditions. We have a big squad so we don’t have any major concerns. As soon as Marc-André ter Stegen can travel, he will. He’s on the road to recovery.

... the style of play: Our style of football is to be active and to play with high intensity to force the opposition into making mistakes. We have the players to do that.