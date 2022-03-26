Flick: “We put in a gutsy performance”

The Germany men’s national team secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Israel in their first international fixture of 2022, extending Hansi Flick’s winning start to life as national team head coach to eight matches. DFB.de has summarised the match reaction.

Hansi Flick: I’m very pleased, but I would’ve been really annoyed if we conceded in the closing moments of the game. When you play at this level, you need to keep your concentration for the entire 90 minutes. We put in a gutsy performance and pressed high up the pitch, but Israel also did that very well at times and grew more and more into the game as it progressed. Overall, we can be happy with how everyone has performed tonight.

Timo Werner: I think we could have played out a couple of chances better, but four our first match together in four months, it was a good performance to kick off the year. I’m a striker, so naturally I want to score as many goals as I can.

Nico Schlotterbeck: I have a lot thank Kevin for because he saved the penalty. I think we were pretty solid at the back, but admittedly, we did lose a bit of control in the final 15 minutes of the game. All in all, though, I think we defended well today.

