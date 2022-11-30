Flick: "We need to take hold of the game as quickly as possible"

The knockout stages of the World Cup in Qatar are edging closer. The day before the final group stage game against Costa Rica takes place, head coach Hansi Flick and defender Lukas Klostermann discussed their Central American opponents and final day permutations in Group E. DFB.de has summarised their responses.

Hansi Flick on...

...Costa Rica: Costa Rica also have a shot at making the last 16 if you look at the table. A draw could be enough for them to reach the knockouts if Spain beat Japan. Therefore I’m expecting a defensive side as was also the case against Japan. It’s important for us to have a good solution to this.

...his side’s attitude: We want to take hold of the game as quickly as possible to put pressure on the other game [Spain against Japan]. But, we know that it will be difficult against a side that will likely be set up defensively. I would like to see that same attitude on Thursday that was on show against Spain.

...the fact an 8-0 win guarantees qualification for the next round: I think it would be foolhardy and disrespectful to our opponents to assume we might score eight goals. We will be happy to win the game. This is our goal. When you put in a defensive performance like Costa Rica did against Japan after they had just lost 7-0 to Spain, you can only have respect for it. We need to see what awaits us and then we can look at whether we have a good solution to it.

…the pressure of having to win: Progressing to the next round is no longer fully in our hands because we didn’t play the first game as we would have liked to. Of course, we have that ambition to reach the round of 16, we will take the game seriously and see what happens after. I’m not feeling any pressure at all, and I’m convinced that we are on the right track. I have the feeling that we are getting better as a team with every training session.

…squad availability: Everyone was fit when I set off from the camp, so everyone is able to train today. Leroy Sané would have been able to start against Spain – he no longer has any issues and, like so many of the others, is a good option for this match.

…a midfield three of Kimmich, Goretzka and Gündogan: It worked well. Ilkay played well as a number ten, even though that’s not where he normally plays. I think it would be feasible to use this formation again.

…Jamal Musiala: Jamal has something special about him and helps our game a lot by creating dangerous situations. He has been a little unlucky so far, and we hope that the finishes soon end up in the back of the net. But we are delighted to have him in the team; he's a real asset to our side.

…Joshua Kimmich’s leadership qualities: I really appreciate Joshua because of the qualities he has, he can increase the tempo of games but also slow them down. He’s a natural leader in training and he’s always highly motivated in matches. I definitely see him among the leaders of this side. It’s extremely important for us to distribute the leadership roles among several players – but is certainly one of our most important players.

Lukas Klostermann on...

...his fitness: I’m feeling good and hoping that I will be able to help the team with more playing time. Nevertheless, right at the top of my wishlist is winning the game against Costa Rice.

...playing with Leroy Sané: Leroy has shown against Spain and in other games that he can decide a game singlehandedly and provide magical moments. I am happy that we have him.

...the draw against Spain: I think that the late equaliser was very important. That result has released a bit more positive energy heading into the final group game. We know what is ahead of us. We have to, and want to, win the game and will be well prepared.

...opponent Costa Rica: We are preparing very intensively and obviously have watched both of their games. We will be playing against a physical and passionate team who still have everything to play for. We know that, and can allow ourselves to look forward to a good game. They will try to make life difficult for us. We have to play with courage, flexibility and speed and give them different problems to deal with. If we do this, we will win the game.

... referee Stéphanie Frappart: The appointment will have no influence on the game. She has also refereed in the Champions League already and has really earned refereeing the game. I wish her all the best. It is not a topic in the team. It is the most normal thing in the world that a woman referees a match. I also think and am hoping that this stays normal.

