Flick: “We need to repeat this next year”

Just months after taking charge of Bayern, Hansi Flick’s side have won both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. In an interview, Flick spoke about the DFB-Pokal final against Bayer Leverkusen and what it’s like to have won the double both as a player and as a coach.

Question: Mr. Flick, what does this win mean to you and where does it rank for you?

Hansi Flick: It means a lot to the team. They have played amazingly well over the last weeks. That was impressive to watch. I am totally happy, and the first half was especially impressive from my point of view. We were a bit lucky during the second half, but also had the opportunity to add to our tally. Overall, I’m very happy that we’ve completed the double.

Question: You’ve managed to win the double both as a player and as a coach. How important is that for you?

Flick: We won the double during my first year at Bayern München, so I didn’t play a lot then. That’s why this moment is much, much more intense. I am very happy with everything that’s happened. I’m proud of the way we work together as a team.

Question: What else can Bayern achieve after the break?

Flick: What’s still to come doesn’t matter at the moment. We still have a media day on Monday. After that, the team will have a well-deserved 13 days off. We added a day today because of the win. That was a small gift from the coaching staff. I think the team need to take a break in order to reset mentally and to win back the energy to get them through an intense pre-season.

Question: Thomas Müller said that celebrating the title without the fans there was a sad moment. How is it for you?

Flick: I don’t really think about it much. There’s only one alternative: we need to repeat this feat again next year!

Question: How will you be able to continue your strong run of form after the break and continue your dominant run in the Champions League?

Flick: We were very dominant ahead of the enforced break and were able to focus in on a shortened period of strong performances over the last weeks. It will be the same this time around. I have complete faith in the team that they know what’s coming and what we expect from them.

Question: You gave both Thiago and David Alaba a big hug after the game. Were you saying goodbye already?

Flick: In my opinion, Thiago is an exceptional player. He knows that as well; I’ve told him that before. You can see that he identifies himself completely with the club. David has become an exceptional player at his position. The entire club knows what a player he is and greatly values him. I hope that we are able to keep both of these talented players, even if I know that it may not be easy to do so in Thiago’s case. I will do everything I can in order to ensure that we keep these two highly-talented players at the club.

created by dfb/mmc