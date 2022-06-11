Flick: “We lacked a bit of conviction”

Germany played out a 1-1 draw in Budapest against Hungary, collecting their third draw in three Nations League games this season. Following the game, DFB.de has collected all the reaction from the sidelines.

Hansi Flick: Ahead of the game, I said that this would be our second-toughest match after the England game. Hungary were a very compact unit, and we just didn’t manage to play forward convincingly enough; we made too many mistakes. That said, we’re still in a process of development. We need to make sure we learn our lessons from this game. We lacked a bit of conviction. I won’t go on and start making any excuses: we wanted the three points today, and everyone in the dressing room is disappointed that we didn’t get them. Now, we have two days to recover – we’ll play the eleven which we think is the most match-fit against Italy.

Manuel Neuer: We’re all disappointed, of course. We lacked determination and found it difficult to push forward. You do have to say that Hungary are a tough side to play against, though. We’ve always said that we’re developing – we’re on a long journey to lifting the World Cup. We want to show what we can do once again when we play Italy.

Jonas Hofmann: It’s clear that we’re not satisfied with the result. Hungary sat deep, and they sat deep consistently. I have to take responsibility for that missed chance to make it 2-1 – at the end of the day, I have to just have a go there. I’m really disappointed, in particular because of that one missed opportunity.

created by mmc/lc