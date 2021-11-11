Flick: “We just kept on pushing for the next goal”

Thursday night saw an emphatic 9-0 win for Germany against Liechtenstein in Hansi Flick’s sixth game as national team coach. DFB.de has all the reaction from the coach, Thomas Müller and Marco Reus.

Hansi Flick: Of course I’m satisfied. I’m delighted that Jogi Löw was able to see nine goals as he left us. The atmosphere was fantastic – when a team scores so many goals and are so well celebrated, it’s always great. It was important to score two early on. We just kept on pushing for the next goal; the area in front of goal was always well defended by Liechtenstein, even when they were a man down.

Thomas Müller: We need to look at it in slightly relative terms. Yes, it’s true that we haven’t really had an extremely difficult opponent in the group, but the atmosphere at the home games has been superb. As Liechtenstein went a man down after our first attack, things did get a bit easier. We kept on wanting to score goals, and that made it a great night.

Marco Reus: It’s brilliant that the game was sold out. That was an extra bit of motivation to be more ruthless and score more goals than the first time we faced them. I can feel the trust of our coach, and every player is enjoying it. I always try to put my best performance in on the pitch and show what I can do. It’s important to take every single game seriously, put maximum effort into the games, and translate the coach’s philosophy onto the pitch. Games like that are good because you can have some fun and practice your own things.

