Hansi Flick after the defeat in Poland: “we were missing that little bit of luck”

Flick: “We have to fight and win”

The Germany national team lost 1-0 (1-0) against Poland. After the match in Warsaw, national coach Hansi Flick spoke about the defeat and explained what needs to be improved. The coach also gave his praise for a debutant.

Question: The result is disappointing. How do you assess the defeat in Poland?

Flick: In the first half, we weren’t really in the game. The tempo wasn’t high enough and we weren’t making the deep runs we wanted to see. We have to defend set pieces in front of our goal better. In the second half, we found our way into the game a bit more. We had a lot of chances, and Szczesny was strong for them. Maybe we were also missing that little bit of luck.

Question: This year, we have only won against Oman, Costa Rica and Peru. Is there anything to worry about?

Flick: There are periods that go like this, but we will come out of it. I am absolutely convinced of the path we are on. I can’t fault the team’s commitment. We need results, but our conviction on the pitch is simply not there yet, and we have to get there.

Question: We play Colombia on Tuesday. How important would a win be?

Flick: It would be important that we go into the summer break with a positive result. A win would give us confidence and also a bit of calmness. We have to fight and win, that’s our task.

Question: There is still a year to go until the home European Championship. Is that enough time?

Flick: We have enough time to prepare the team. I’m sure that they can do very, very well in the Euros.

Question: Compared to the Ukraine game, you have changed the team in nine positions. What would the team look if the Euros were to start now?

Flick: I have to let the game sink in and analyse it, but I’m confident that we’ll put together a team that can beat Colombia. It’s clear that Ilkay Gündogan will play.

Question: How did you assess Malick Thiaw on his international debut?

Flick: He was very solid and played with maturity. He was a highlight.

Question: Florian Wirtz has come back strongly at Leverkusen after his injury. Why hasn’t it worked out for him in the national team yet?

Flick: He needs a bit of time to adjust. It’s a different team. After his long injury, he might have a weaker period. If he can take a breather over summer and then prepare well, he will be at the level we all want him to be.

created by mmc/ln