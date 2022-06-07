Flick: “We didn’t get our just reward”

Germany were denied a win against England in Munich just before the final whistle. A late Harry Kane equaliser from the penalty spot saw the game end 1-1. All the reactions from the game are here on DFB.de.

Hansi Flick: We played very well, but we didn’t get our just reward. We had chances to add to our opener, but we were playing against England; they have a very powerful attack. We played football in the way we wanted to tonight.

Jonas Hofmann: The equaliser was a really tough one to take. It’s a silly decision; we’ve discussed amongst ourselves whether it was a penalty or not. Nevertheless, we did some things well – we had good chances, played on the front foot and aggressively. All things considered, it was a decent game.

Ilkay Gündogan: We moved well, were proactive and aggressive, and created our own chances to score. England are a side you can’t allow to get into their stride, but despite that, I would say we were the better team. The disappointment always outweighs the positives when you concede a goal so late on.

Thomas Müller: Our attitude was good, as was our intensity. Games like these are all about the spirit you build as a team, and the game today was definitely very different to the one against Italy.

created by mmc/lc