Flick: "Very happy that we were able to get the crowd on board"

Germany head coach Hansi Flick had reason to be proud of his side, after a resounding 6-0 win in their World Cup qualifier against Armenia. DFB.de have rounded up all the post-match reaction to tonight’s victory.

Hansi Flick: We took the next step today. The team can be proud of the performance they delivered tonight. Now, we need to focus on our next game. This team has a lot of quality. However, it’s important that deliver when it matters, which we managed today. The atmosphere in the stadium was incredible, and I’m very happy that we were able to get the crowd on board as well.

Serge Gnabry: Our finishing tonight was good, and we even failed to make the most of a few of our chances. Overall, we dominated the game after taking an early lead. It was a solid win tonight. We will take this momentum with us in order to deliver another strong performance against Iceland on Wednesday.

Leon Goretzka: It was a completely different game today. The atmosphere was amazing – you could sense the fans’ excitement from the stands. We had high hopes and today was how we wanted to start under Hansi Flick. We managed to put a lot of things into practice. We now need to repeat this performance in Iceland and consistently perform well. The fans’ enthusiasm was a welcome feeling for us.

Timo Werner: I’ve played three international games here and scored three goals, so Stuttgart is a good place for me I’d say! I think our game relies on creating chances when we win back possession. We did that really well tonight, and played much more like we want to.

Jonas Hofmann: Opening the scoring early was good for us and our press was solid as well. We combined well and had fun with it. Overall, it was a great improvement from the Liechtenstein game.