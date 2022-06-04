Flick: “The way the team came back is a positive”

Germany returned to action with a 1-1 draw against Italy in their first game of the latest edition of the Nations League. The players and head coach were self-critical after the game. DFB.de has summarised the post-match reaction.

Hansi Flick: We definitely can’t be satisfied tonight. We were okay for the first 15 minutes, but then we didn’t find space, made too many mistakes and lacked a bit of fight. The way we came back after their goal and then tried to make it 2-1 was a positive. We will analyse this game and try to do better against England.

Joshua Kimmich: It doesn’t matter if that was a fair result or not, it wasn’t enough. Italy are rebuilding their team, so we were desperate to win. We didn’t manage to play our own game and didn’t play to the intensity we normally do. We have to be calmer against England and not make as many mistakes.

Thomas Müller: You could see throughout the whole game, but in particular the first half, that we had lots of lapses of concentration. They not only put pay to our attacks, but also gave Italy the ball and we then had to fight hard to win it back. It was a real battle in the second half. We want to be more dominant, ambitious and get the ball forward quicker.

Roberto Mancini (Italy coach): I was really pleased with how our talented youngsters played against one of the best teams in the world in Germany. After a tricky start, they grew into the game really well.