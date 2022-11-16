Flick: The game fulfilled its purpose

Coach Hansi Flick and his players gave their thoughts after the 1-0 win over Oman ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Hansi Flick: We said that we wanted to use this game to see a few players in action, but also to get some minutes in our legs. Overall, the game fulfilled its purpose. Our tackling wasn’t at the level we want to see at the World Cup, but you can understand the players not wanting to take too many risks so close to the tournament. Our performance was better in the second half. Niclas Füllkrug deserved his goal, you could see the effect he had on the game with his presence. We’re now looking forward to arriving in Qatar, where we can put our feet up for a bit and relax. Our preparations for the first game will begin on Saturday.

Niclas Füllkrug: The second half was a bit better. I’m really happy that I was able the team get the win in the end. We have to put tonight into perspective – our real work only begins now.

Manuel Neuer: Our focus is now on Japan. We want our first three points of the World Cup against them. Today we played against a team we had to take really seriously. They didn’t afford us much space, remained compact and got the ball forwards quickly when they had it.