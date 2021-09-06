Flick: "We want to show that we can play a great style of football."

Flick: “That’s now the benchmark“

In his first home game in charge, Hansi Flick’s side scored half a dozen goals at Stuttgart’s Mercedes-Benz-Arena against Armenia (6-0). The national coach was impressed with strong performances from Gnabry and Sané, plus a special debut.

How satisfied are you with the 6-0 win against Armenia in your first home game?

Hansi Flick: We wanted to achieve two things tonight. They were going top of the group with a win and playing exciting football, which is fun to watch. Quite simply, we achieved both of those.

The fans showed their appreciation with plenty of applause and a Mexican wave. Was that the best possible reward?

Flick: I said before the game that I remember Stuttgart having a great atmosphere and that was again the case today. The team’s great performance and the great noise created by the fans went hand in hand. It was enough to give you goose bumps because we’ve not had that for a long time now.

There was plenty of criticism after Liechtenstein, but a lot of praise after tonight. Where is the team actually at?

Flick: That’s always hard to say. We did lots of things well against Liechtenstein, but also plenty of things badly. We want to show that we can play a great style of football and that the team believe in their qualities. We saw that tonight. This is now the benchmark – we’ve set a high standard which we want to keep up.

Karim Adeyemi scored on his debut. How do you think he did?

Flick: He showed what he often does for Salzburg. He’s very dangerous in the box and has a lot of confidence. Nevertheless, there’s a lot of work ahead – for both him and us – if he wants to stay here. He’s doing well, though, like all the other young players. It’s important because you always need different options.

Serge Gnabry once again showed his qualities in front of goal. What have you said to him?

Flick: He’s started the season well with Bayern and continued that form for the national side. We’re happy that his opening goal set us on our way to this great result and overall evening. It was the kick-start we perhaps needed.

Leroy Sané also put in another good performance. How happy does that make you?

Flick: I’ve seen some positives from his games with Bayern, and against Liechtenstein too. He showed again tonight the quality he possesses. I’m pleased that he’s so active and agile. The way he glides around the pitch is really impressive.

Will Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens travel to Iceland after missing out tonight?

Flick: We will take everyone with us. Kai has trained on a bike, but not out on the pitch yet. Things are already looking a lot better for Robin.

created by mmc/dr