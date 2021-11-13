Flick: “Ter Stegen and Havertz will start”

It's time to give everything one last time. After a convincing 9-0 win over Liechtenstein last time out, the Germany national team travels to Armenia for the final match of World Cup qualifying (Sunday, 18:00 CET). Head coach Hansi Flick and Christian Günter discussed the match with the press as DFB.de took notes.

Hansi Flick on...

...opponents Armenia: Armenia had one or two players suspended during their defeat to North Macedonia. It's their last home game and we all know how motivating it can be when you're playing against a big side. They can put that defeat to North Macedonia right with a good performance against us. In any case, we showed what quality we possess in our last match. So we want to pick up the three points and end the year with a win.

...the starting eleven: Marc-André ter Stegen will play from the start and we are also assuming that Kai will be able to play. He trained with the team for the first time today and so he is completely fit and ready to play. He will also start.

...homework to do before March: We will discuss what the players have to do at home with both the lads themselves and with their club coaches. We hold good discussions and I like hearing what the club coaches have to say about their players. It usually meshes well with my evaluation of things. You are always an international player, even when we are not here together as a unit. I expect there to be communication from both sides.

...Thomas Müller: Thomas is someone who always puts the effort in. I really like that. He is really important off the pitch even if he doesn't make himself the centre of attention. He pushes the group and keeps everyone on their toes. He's a really important player for us in that regard. I am happy to have him in the team.

…accommodation in Qatar: I'm hoping for good training conditions and a hotel which doesn't require much travel. With FC Bayern we had a good hotel when we were in Qatar for the Club World Cup. We will check out all the options so that we can offer the team and our staff the best conditions possible.

…the goalkeepers in the Germany squad: We have always said who our clear number one and two are. Everyone has to push to their limits and deliver top performances. Kevin Trapp has also been outstanding in recent games. So now we have four top-class goalkeepers and are well-stocked in that area compared to our international competitors.

…the jam-packed calendar year to come: I think that every single person knows what is expected of him and what sort of shape he should be in. We are yet to decide how we tailor things for individuals, especially in June when we still have four Nations League games to play. But that's also a chance to test ourselves against good opposition.

...the squad: Our focus lies on the game against Armenia. We've made a positive first impression and that means that the outlook is positive for the future. We know that we still need something extra to get to where we want to be. But I spend a lot of time with this team and they have earned our absolute trust. We try to put a side on the pitch that will play as a team.

Christian Günter on...

...his full international debut: It was a great experience for me to play from the start and to be able to sing along with the national anthem. I think it's something that everyone dreams of.

...the squad’s aftercare plan: We want to get better and we want to help the national team. When we take care of ourselves that improves us all as individuals and improves the team as well, which is really the key. It's a really good approach to take and will help the players develop.

...head coach Hansi Flick: Anything is possible under his leadership. He has already celebrated plenty of great successes at Bayern. The aim has to be to mix it at the top level and to play for titles. I think Hansi is the right man for the job.

…the situation within the squad concerning COVID-19: We are sticking to the rules just as everyone has to. It's a part of life that some players had to leave. Some players are close contacts and had to enter quarantine. I think that we've all experienced that in the last two years. We are sticking to the hygiene rules and remain cautious as ever. Otherwise, everything is as it was.

...the country of Armenia: I've never been there before. I'm excited to see how it looks and I'm looking forward to being with the squad for an away trip. I'm also looking forward to seeing the city and the stadium and just taking it all in. In the end though, it's all about winning the game.

...saying goodbye to Jogi Löw: I think it was a really nice way to say farewell to Jogi. He’s earned it too, since he did such a crazy amount for German football. We had dinner together and there was time to discuss one or two things. I think he had a really nice time as well.

created by mmc/ml