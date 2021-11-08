Filck: "Now we want to take another step forward."

Flick: “Löw is the best coach we’ve ever had”

The Germany men’s national team will close 2021 with two final World Cup qualifiers, against Liechtenstein and Armenia. Germany head coach Hansi Flick spoke about his expectations for the matches and offered the highest of praise for his predecessor Joachim Löw.

Question: Two Julians, Brandt and Draxler, are back in the squad for the first time since autumn 2020. What convinced you to nominate them?

Hansi Flick: Julian Brandt has improved well over the last few weeks. We wanted to see him and Julian Draxler once more before the new World Cup year starts. Both of them have a huge amount of footballing ability which can help us.

Question: You have also called Lukas Nmecha up to the senior squad for the first time. What do you like about him?

Flick: He’s got a great presence in the penalty area, makes deep runs again and again, and is confident in himself and with the ball. We can definitely use those skills. Of course, Jonathan Burkardt was a possibility as he’s developed well in Mainz, but he’s captain of the U21s and is a very important part of that squad in the build-up to the U21 EUROs.

Question: This is a big squad with 27 players. Are you going to give some of them a rest after the home game against Liechtenstein and not take them to Armenia?

Flick: We’ll only decide those things after the game against Liechtenstein.

Question: Germany’s ticket to Qatar next year is already booked. What do you expect from these two upcoming matches?

Flick: We want to end the year positively. My expectations of the team in terms of effort and passion are no different to the previous games. People should be able to recognise our style of play and philosophy. We’ve done what we had to, and now we want to take another step forward.

Question: Mats Hummels is once again not part of the squad. Is that due to his knee problem or is he no longer in your plans?

Flick: No. I’m discussing things with Mats closely, and he himself said he doesn’t feel 100%. It will do him a lot of good to use this international break to get even fitter. We both agree on that.

Q: Joachim Löw will be given an official send-off before the game in Wolfsburg. What was special about him as the Germany coach?

Flick: He gave German football an idea which has gained a lot of recognition worldwide over several years – he’s the architect of it all. He’s the best Germany coach we’ve ever had and we want to give him a proper send-off and put on a show in Wolfsburg. He’s earned it.

Question: What have you taken on board from him for your managerial career?

Flick: My life would have gone in a very different direction if he had never called me. It was a game-changer for me and I’ll always be very thankful for that. He always had a huge amount of trust in his team, and he always gave me freedom. He was always dignified in the face of all the pressure put on him.

Question: What do you think about the discussion surrounding Joshua Kimmich?

Flick: I went into detail about that in an interview recently, and I would only be repeating myself if I spoke any more on the matter. I am fully vaccinated myself, and I am an advocate of vaccination.

created by mmc/lc