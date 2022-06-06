Flick: “It will be a really tough test“

Hansi Flick on...

...the upcoming game: We have prepared well for England. If we stick to our plan, we’ll hopefully put in a good performance and get the win in front of a sold-out stadium in Munich.

...England: England are a really physical side and it will be a tough test for us. We are nevertheless looking forward to it. It’ll be important to match their physicality and to play our own game.

...the German players in the Premier League: All games are played at a high level. Our players there are able to improve physically and play at a higher intensity.

...the rivalry with England: It’s a special game for us. We need to get the fans as pumped up as we are with some attractive football.

...Marco Reus: He needs a few training sessions to get up to speed. He will be back in contention for the Hungary game.

...Ilkay Gündogan: Ilkay has a calming influence on our game. He showed that when he came on against Italy. I really rate him as a footballer, but, above all, as a person.

Ilkay Gündogan on...

...England: They are a really strong side with so much depth. They could easily name three different strong starting XIs. We need to be prepared and up for the challenge.

…the intensity: We need to match their intensity. We have to win our tackles. The physical side of the game will be important too. Our coach was right, we can improve on the Italy game. We’ve got the quality to do just that.

...the quality in his position in the squad: Ultimately, we all want to play, but we know that we’ve got a lot of quality. That’s a good thing at the end of the day. I always want to play to my best, regardless of whether or not I start or come off the bench.

...taking the knee before the game: Both teams will take a knee before the game together. It’s for a good cause and we want to support that.

...the relationship between the England and German players: It’s really good nowadays. We had a few memorable players in the Premier League in the past. We have respect for one another, even if there is some banter exchanged now and again.

