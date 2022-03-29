Following the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, Hansi Flick was satisfied with his team’s performance. DFB.de has summarised the post-match reaction.

Hansi Flick: It was a great game for the fans. I think we had them under control for the first 60 minutes and had a great chance to make it 2-0. I have to compliment my team – their style is refreshing. We can be satisfied with a 1-1 draw.

Manuel Neuer: We need to take advantage of every test we can get before Qatar, so we have to take every game seriously. This was the first big name that we’ve faced and we did well for large parts. I think it was a decent performance. We only weren’t on top for half an hour. The substitutes maybe disrupted us a bit.

Thomas Müller: With the score at 1-1 of course we want to win because we're competitors. But from the 60th to the 85th minute we lost a bit of control and gave the ball away too easily. It's a bit frustrating but it also makes sense given where we're at. You could see what kind of football we want to play and that was really good.

Kai Havertz: The fans definitely enjoyed it. It was a good game from both teams. We controlled the game for 60 minutes but then lost possession too often in the opposition half. We're in a process and we're not there yet, but games like that help us.