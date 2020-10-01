An honour for Hansi Flick: Bayern's head coach is the best coach in Europe.

Flick is “European Coach of the Year”

Bayern Munich’s treble-winning coach and the former sporting director of the German Football Association (DFB) was awarded the title of European Coach of the Year by UEFA in Geneva. Flick received more votes than last year’s winner, Klopp, who led Liverpool to the Premier League title last season – their first English top-division title in 30 years.

Nagelsmann (RB Leipzig) came third. Before the top three was announced, Thomas Tuchel (Paris Saint-German), another German head coach, was confirmed as fourth. Flick was also named Germany’s Coach of the Year.

The candidates were chosen by the 80 head coaches of last season’s Champions League clubs, as well as 55 journalists, one from each member of UEFA.

The awards:

Coach of the Year: Hansi Flick (FC Bayern Munich)

Women’s Coach of the Year: Jean-Luc Vasseur (Olympique Lyon)

created by mmc/ha