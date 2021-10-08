Flick: “Important that we came back into it and showed our strength”

The Germany men’s national team’s 100% win record under head coach Hansi Flick continued with a 2-1 win in their World Cup qualifier against Romania in Hamburg. Flick was satisfied with the win, as were those who played in the match. DFB.de has summarised the match reaction.

Hansi Flick: Conceding goals annoys me, full stop. It wasn’t so easy to get back into the game, as well. The team fought, gave it their all and that gave the fans a lift, just as we wanted. The eventual win was highly deserved: I’m glad we won it and I’m pleased with the performance. The goal we conceded is natural for a team that is developing, and when it’s not quite going your way, it’s important to come back into the game and show our strength, and that’s exactly what we did this evening.

Thomas Müller: I thought we played enthusiastically and tried lots of things, and it was even better that we eventually got our reward. Although we trailed in the game, the fans continued to support our performance. There was a real connection between them and the players today.

Joshua Kimmich: We could have made it a bit easier for ourselves, but we certainly played with passion and a good energy. After going 1-0 down we tried to find an equaliser straightaway which meant we took a few more risks, and we mustn’t neglect our defensive duties even when behind. The passion and atmosphere in the stadium had a positive effect on us on the pitch.

Serge Gnabry: It was a tough task this evening. We played well and dominated the game, and we created several good chances in the first half which we couldn’t take. But we always believed we would win the match.