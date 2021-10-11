Flick: “I have to praise the lads”

A fifth win in five games and a ticket booked for the 2022 World Cup meant it was another positive night for coach Hansi Flick in Skopje as his side won 4-0 in North Macedonia. DFB.de has gathered the post-match reactions.

Hansi Flick: We have qualified which is what we wanted. I have to praise the lads for their attitude, they didn’t let them have any chances. The first half was a bit wild, we were lacking that precision just as against Romania. We kicked on after the first goal and were clinical, so I think we can be satisfied.

Kai Havertz: Our final ball was much better in the second half. We struggled with it before the break and that makes it hard to create chances. We got into the game a lot better after half time and ultimately had control of the match for the whole 90 minutes.

Timo Werner: It’s always tough in the opening stages against teams like that. It was good to keep a clean sheet. If you play like that for the whole 90 minutes, it’s only a matter of time until we start scoring.

Leon Goretzka: We knew it would be a tough game today. North Macedonia are a good team, you have to tire them out. We got our reward for doing that in the form of goals in the second half.