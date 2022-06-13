Flick: “Huge credit to the team”

A brilliant 5-2 win over Italy finally saw their Nations League campaign get up and running on Tuesday evening. DFB.de gathered the reaction after the match in Mönchengladbach.

Hansi Flick: I have to give huge credit to the team. Fair play to produce a performance like that in the fourth game of this run. The team executed everything we asked of them. It was a stress tests for us, as we needed a win following the three draws. We were very solid on the ball in midfield. We’re looking forward to the rest of the journey on our way to the World Cup.

Manuel Neuer: We believed in ourselves and were full of confidence. Things worked well right from the off. You could see that we set out to dominate the game.

Ilkay Gündogan: I thought we played really good football at times and fully deserved to win. The two Italy goals at the end were avoidable. It was a very good performance and we want to kick on from there in our next games. We filled the space well, everyone wanted the ball and we made our opponents do the running. If we play like we did today, a lot of teams would struggle against us. And if we’re as clinical up front as we were today, we’re on the right path.

Thomas Müller: We were a little more courageous today and took on the risk of losing the ball, knowing that we could steal the second ball back. We created goalscoring opportunities with a good pressing game.

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini: It’s not fun losing 5-2, but it can happen. Things started going wrong very early on. We didn’t defend well and we gave them too much space. There are a number of positives, however, even if you might not believe it. Germany were the better team today both physically and mentally.

