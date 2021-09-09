Hansi Flick: "We can be very happy with the three games"

Flick: “Everyone’s given a good account of themselves”

The new Germany head coach can be happy with how his reign has started. After three World Cup qualifiers, the Hansi Flick era boasts a 100 percent record with twelve goals scored and none conceded. The 2-0 and 6-0 wins over Liechtenstein and Armenia respectively were followed up by another convincing 4-0 win in Reykjavik on Wednesday night. We spoke to Hansi Flick to get his assessment of his tenure so far.

DFB.de: How happy are you with the 4-0 win in Iceland to round off your first international break as Germany’s head coach?

Hansi Flick: In short, it was important to follow up our previous results. We wanted to control proceedings once again, create chances and score goals, and the team did that well.

DFB.de: How about the international break as a whole?

Flick: We can be very happy with the three games. We know that there are a few things that we can do better, but that’s what we’re here for. The team have really interpreted the idea behind our playing style well and always try to put our opponents under pressure. Everyone has given a good account of themselves, including those who didn’t play and are disappointed. We’re very happy with the team’s development so far.

DFB.de: What areas do you need to improve in?

Flick: Our precision with the final ball and our decisiveness in front of goal in order to have more conviction when it comes to taking our chances.

DFB.de: You’re now comfortably top of the group. Should the fans have any concerns about not qualifying for the World Cup?

Flick: Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. It’s important that we take things one game at a time. Nine points was our target and the team went about the task brilliantly, very much internalising the approach we want them to take. They looked to put the opponents under pressure early and won the ball back high up the pitch, which means you’re automatically closer to goal.

DFB.de: The team didn’t concede a single goal in any of the games either.

Flick: I’m very happy about that. It’s always important to keep a clean sheet. The team need to want to defend their own goal, and they do that as a unit very quickly, so I can only praise them. Toni Rüdiger and Niklas Süle did a great job, and there’s one player I can pick out that played all three games: Thilo Kehrer is very versatile, he’s incredibly fit and is full of confidence.

DFB.de: How much confidence does the team have now?

Flick: I think the team needed this run – three games, three wins, the last two very commanding ones. It does them good and will fill them with belief in their own abilities. I told the players that they can return to their teams with that confidence and try and deliver the same good performances there.

