Flick: “Everyone is prepared to give it everything”

Germany will take on Colombia in Gelsenkirchen on Tuesday evening (20:45 CEST), in their final friendly ahead of the summer break. Head coach Hansi Flick spoke to the press about the lack of recent results, the captain’s armband and treble winner Ilkay Gündogan.

Hansi Flick on...

...changes to the starting line-up: Everyone has been able to train and will be available to play. Malick Thiaw did very well in the last game, as we all saw. He will play. How many changes will we make? We training with two teams today and you could see that we have multiple options at several positions. We need to look and see what we will do. It’s about bringing the same stability to the pitch that we had in the second half against Poland and strengthening our attack.

...the game against Colombia: It’s about the result. Everyone is prepared to give it everything. It isn’t enough to just make sure we are prepared; the players also need to play to 100% of their abilities. We can’t guarantee anything, not even wins. Right now, you can feel that there’s a final bit of confidence and trust missing. We need to get that back on the pitch, deliver a strong performance and want to score goals.

...the choice of captain with Neuer out injured: At the national team, it’s the case that the player with the most caps wears the armband. That’s a tradition and something that won’t be changing.

...the lack of positive results: We are the ones responsible. The results don’t leave much room for interpretation. We – the coaching staff and myself – believe in our path and can see the progress made. Even if the game against Poland is being viewed negatively due to the result, there were several things that looked much better than they did against Ukraine. That’s why we want to continue on this path. The team also need to help. We need to try and find solutions and to win, in order to end on a positive note. We will return in September. By that point, we will have the majority of the team together that we hope will be successful at the EUROs.

...Ilkay Gündogan’s role as a leader: Ilkay is more of a quiet leader. Everyone listens to him and he communicates with everyone. That’s very important, both inside and outside the team.

...Gündogan’s tactical role: We played with a back-three in training today and he has a place in that formation, same as when we play with a back-four. With the quality he has, he can play for any team. He’s a very talented player, very intelligent and a great person, which in my opinion, is also very important.

...his job as head coach of the national team: I really enjoy being head coach of the national team. I get to work with the best players in Germany, have a great coaching staff and the backroom staff are also fantastic. Preparing for the European Championship next year is a lot of fun. What’s happening now is part of football and also part of life. I will continue to follow my path, everything else will be decided in the future.

...the Nations League: The Nations League has established itself. We watched all the games because the schedule allowed for it. They were good games, but sometimes you could tell that the players were exhausted after what has been a long season. Spain did very well last night. If we are able to deliver what we’re capable of, then we will on the same level. That has to be our challenge to ourselves. We want to compete with the best, and need to work to get back to that level. Right now, we’re far from it. Next season, we have to be able to gain more stability from game to game and to have a better understanding of how to play together. Those are very important factors.

…the role of the U21s: Mouki and Josha are with us. I’ve told them to show that they belong with the first team. Toni Di Salvo gives me good feedback. There are one or two that have potential, so we’re looking very closely. There a many players, including the younger ones, who offer us a different option to what we currently have, whether that be in the U21s or at club level. That also goes for the injured players, like Serge Gnabry. He could also help us but he is injured. We don’t speak about it but he would help us. We are happy with the players that we currently have. We work with them and we’re pleased with what they’re doing. The internationals in March have given us more options, even if we’re not happy with the results. You can see that the team is developing and we need to keep working on that.



…the possibility of winning the European Championship: I don’t have a crystal ball. Everyone in Germany has one thing in mind. We will prepare ourselves in a way that makes anything possible. The rest is just wishful thinking about things that are happening in the future. I don’t want to concern myself with that.



…Kai Havertz’s possible move to Arsenal: Kai and I have obviously spoken. I don’t want to comment any further.



…his confidence: If you think back to 2006, the mood going into that tournament was pretty negative, I remember that. We see the players, observe how they are in training and how the team is developing. I’m confident because we have lots of quality in this team. It’s not easy to put out an elven and integrate everyone based on their strengths and what they bring to the side. That’s the crucial thing. I am convinced that we want to and will develop step by step.



…supporting the women at the upcoming World Cup: I have had a good contact with the women’s team since I was an ambassador for the 2011 World Cup in Sinsheim. I watched the games at the European Championship and they did really well. Time permitting, I’ll support them and watch the matches. I’ll send one or two messages to Martina and the rest of the coaching staff. The support will certainly be there.

