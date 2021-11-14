Flick: “Can only congratulate my team”

Hansi Flick became the first Germany coach to win each of their first seven games in charge after defeating Armenia 4-1 away to end 2021. DFB.de has summarised the post-match reactions.

Hansi Flick: We won 4-1 and achieved our aim of ending the group on 27 points. It wasn’t all brilliant, but the way we try to play football is great. You can see that the team always wants to attack and create chances. We defend high up the pitch and then allow them a few opportunites on the break, though that’s just normal. We know what we need to improve on; we’ve got time for that. I’m satisfied with the team. We’ve won seven games together now, so I can only congratulate them. It’s great as the coach to see the team enjoying themselves so much.

Thomas Müller: I think that was a good performance from us overall. It wasn’t a goal fest like against Liechtenstein, but we got the job done well. The first goal was important for us and was really well made. We were concentrated and committed. It’s a good way to finish off the campaign. A new era began in September for the first time since 2006. You can see that we’ve played well over the last three months and we want to continue doing so. It doesn’t matter who is on the pitch, everyone will give their all and do their job. We may not have played any big teams, but we have performed really well at times. We can go into next year with a positive mindset now. We’re happy.