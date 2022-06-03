Flick: “All looking forward to getting underway”

Ahead of tomorrow’s opening Nations League match against Italy (20:45 CEST), head coach Hansi Flick and Joshua Kimmich spoke to the press and answered questions on various topics. DFB.de have summed up the most important quotes.

Hans Flick on...

…the preparations: We’re all looking forward to finally getting underway. We trained well in Marbella and now in Herzogenaurach as well. We are glad to be getting the Nations League campaign underway and are all very motivated.

…playing Kimmich in defensive midfield: Every player has to continue to grow, even Kimmich. We have spoken about what the position requires over the last two weeks, as it’s important to clearly define this. If you’re playing with two defensive midfielders, then it’s important that both work well together. That’s something us coaches are paying close attention to, and we’ve told the players as well.

…opponents Italy: They are hard to predict. Roberto Mancini is heading up a new generation and has a very large squad at his disposal, with several young and hungry players. We all enjoyed watching his team during the EUROs. The way they played was very impressive. Mancini will try to do the same again and he has the quality in order to put it into action. We will need to be active right from the start.

...the long break: We have tried to simulate that competitive experience during training, given that the break was quite long. Everyone is extremely motivated to pick up the best possible results. It will be hot in Bologna, but both teams will need to deal with that.

…the importance of the Nations League: We want to continue developing down a path that takes us towards where Germany should be: amongst the best in the world. We don’t know how these four games will go, but we obviously want to win and are well prepared. It will be important for us to analyse those four game afterwards in order to see what we can improve on still.

…high-quality opponents: Even in the Bundesliga, the title is won by not dropping points against the so-called ‘smaller’ teams in the league. The team have proven of late that they always want to bring 100% effort to the pitch, even against so-called weaker teams. That mindset and mentality is welcomed by the fans, and excites them.

…Timo Werner: The impression I have gotten is that he is very engaged and focused. He is fit and in good physical condition.

…Serge Gnabry: He can play at a variety of positions and influence a game in attack. He is strong in one-on-ones and is a strong shooter. He knows that at Bayern München, he has a team where he can feel very at home with. I hope that he plays for a club that allows him to showcase his skills and where he can continue to grow and improve.

…Marco Reus: He’s all good. He will train individually today and tomorrow. If everything goes to plan, he will travel to Herzogenaurach and be in the squad.

…the team’s attack: We have no reason to hide ourselves, and are happy with our attack. We have several players that can play at several different positions.

…planning for the upcoming games: I take it game by game. First, we have Italy and then we will need to see how everyone is doing in terms of their recovery. On Tuesday, we have another important game against England. However, we first want to field our best team possible in order to beat Italy.

…Italy missing out on the World Cup: Of course it came as a surprise. I have a lot of respect for Roberto Mancini, he has done a fantastic job in Italy and he has the quality, class and passion to take Italy back to where they once were.

Joshua Kimmich on...

…the upcoming games: It’s always a pleasure for me to be able to play for Germany, especially when we have games against such big opponents coming up. I’m looking forward to facing Italy and that we have four games coming up.

…the Nations League and ‘smaller’ opponents: Of course you also have to be capable of beating smaller teams, and it’s always possible to either play well or to struggle against them. The upcoming games aren’t friendlies, which I think is good. The Nations League is a competition, which we are looking forward to. We should be able to prove what we’re capable of in these games. Afterwards, we will have a better idea of where we stand.

…how other players see him: I haven’t played for the team for a while now due to different reasons. The feeling I get though, is that everyone still enjoys having me around.

…criticism for not playing enough defence: As a player, I have high expectations for myself and want to continue to grow. As a defensive midfielder, you’re expected to defend more. At the end of the day, it’s not only the back-four or the goalkeeper who are responsible for the goals we concede.

…Serge Gnabry: He’s my best friend. From a sporting perspective, but also from a personal standpoint, I hope that he stays at Bayern München. He has to make a decision that he is happy with. He knows what he has at FC Bayern and how important it is to be part of a team where you feel welcome.

