Flick: “A special game”

Head coach Hansi Flick and Jamal Musiala spoke to the press ahead of Germany’s final Nations League match against England at Wembley. DFB.de have summed up all the key quotes ahead of Monday’s match.

Hansi Flick on...

…facing England: Of course it’s a special game. It’s a real classic encounter in one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world. The team are looking forward to tomorrow, and we want to get back on track.

...Antonio Rüdiger’s absence: We will need to find a way to replace Antonio, and we still need to figure out a way how we’ll do that. We have a couple of options: Niklas Süle did well in his position and can be partnered with a teammate from Dortmund, Nico Schlotterbeck, because they know how to play together. Matthias Ginter and Armel Bella Kotchap can also plaåy there. I’ve said previously that we were done experimenting, but we do want to try out a couple of tactical changes. We want to give the players the confidence they need, and have run through our routines again.

…the mood within the team: You can tell that everyone is on board. We had expected more from ourselves, and didn’t show what we’re capable of. It was our worst first-half performance from any of our last 14 games. It was much better in the second half, but we only created one chance. Credit to Hungary though, as they defended extremely well and used their chances.

…the starting goalkeeper position: I expect that Marc-André ter Stegen will be in goal tomorrow.

…England’s poor form: I’m often in England and think that the Premier League is the best league in the world. They have a fantastic squad. They play a lot of games, which you can expect to have an impact. You could see that the team weren’t as rested as they might have been. It’s a strong team, and it will be a tough game for us tomorrow. We need to have a perfect day in order to win.

...Jamal Musiala: Jamal will play tomorrow. I don’t think that will come as a surprise to him. It will be a great moment for him to get to play at Wembley. He’s able to help us play our way out of trouble, reads the game well and is able to win the ball in defence. I’m happy that he plays for Germany.

…the importance of the last competitive match before the World Cup: Overall, it’s important to win because that gives the team confidence and a positive feeling. However, games like the one against Hungary are also part it. We can’t lose confidence in the team, which we aren’t. I have full confidence in the team. The players also have other things in their minds from their clubs, and a packed schedule with the Champions League. I’m also convinced that the players will get an additional push when the final World Cup squad is announced.

…the timing of the game against England: I would also like to play against Hungary again, in order to prove that we do have what it takes. It’s also fun to be able to prove ourselves against the best in England, which the game tomorrow will also show.

…his expectations: In my opinion, what was missing from the first half against Hungary was the confidence. That left us with the feeling that everyone was a little hesitant. We want to field a team that knows what to do and enjoys playing football. Those are the things I want to see tomorrow.

Jamal Musiala on...

…how it feels to be in England: I always enjoy being in England. I feel fully motivated to be facing England. With my background and everything, I’m really looking forward to it and can’t wait.

…memories of Wembley: I don’t know how often I’ve played here. We played a few tournament matches here when I was at school. The stadium is incredible and the atmosphere is always great. I always want to play, no matter how many minutes I get. I’m always hungry to play.

…the pressure ahead of the World Cup: I’ve set myself the goal of continuing to develop. The path I’m on right now is good. I don’t feel any additional pressure, I just want to help the team.

…his mindset: I always have the same mindset. I try to give it everything in every game, and have the same motivation for every game. I don’t allow the situation to influence my mindset.

…his decision to play for Germany: As a kid, I always wanted to play in the biggest games. It wasn’t an easy decision for me to make together with my family and others. But, I’m very happy with it.

…the mood: The mood obviously isn’t good after a game like that. We want to win every game. We were angry because we know that we are better than that. We’ve analysed it, but we won’t think about it too much anymore and are instead focused on the England game and the World Cup.

…the game against England: England are a strong team. It’s the perfect game for both teams, since both want to head to the World Cup feeling confident. I was a bit shocked by the result due to the strength of England’s squad.

