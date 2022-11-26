Flick: "We have a plan and hope that we will be able to implement it tomorrow."

Flick: “A final for us"

Germany face a tough task in Group E, as they prepare to face Spain on Sunday evening (20:00 CET). Head coach Hansi Flick spoke to the press ahead of the clash, touching on the situation the team find themselves in, the line up and his game plan. DFB.de have summed up all the key quotes from today’s press conference.

Hansi Flick on...

…his team’s mindset: Tomorrow, we will see a team who know what is at stake - a team that will do everything they can in order to make sure that we still have a chance of reaching the round of 16. Our focus is fully on tomorrow’s game. It feels like a first final for us at the World Cup.

...Leroy Sané: We need to wait and see how Leroy feels after the final training session. He will be able to take part, which is good news. Our medical department have done a great job.

…his starting XI: I’m not worried, but there’s several positions I still have to fill. That shows the quality we have in our squad. I will wait for our final training session and sleep on it for one more night. I’ll know more tomorrow morning.

…the time spent in camp: There are plenty of opportunities for the players to come together and talk. I’m also talking to them a lot, so that everyone knows what they need to do against a tough opponent. We will do more of that in the coming hours.

…defensive lapses against Japan: It was important that we make clear to the players where we made mistakes against Japan. We made several mistakes and have addressed them. We believe in our philosophy and how we want to play football, and hope that we will do better tomorrow. We know that we create gaps for our opponents when we don’t play our best, like against Japan. It was a tough defeat, because it could have been avoided, but we will continue on. We’re confident that the team have the quality needed, and are staying positive.

...Spain as a role model: In terms of player development, German football can learn a lot from Spain, especially in terms of technical ability and tactics. I’m very happy with the team that I have the privilege of training.

…key points against Spain: Tomorrow, it will be important that we win our one-v-ones. We will need to be fully invested and deliver our best performance. Spain have been playing their 4-3-3 for a while now, regardless of their opponents, and are very familiar with it. We have a plan and hope that we will be able to implement it tomorrow.

…his counterpart Luis Enrique and Spain: I have a lot of respect for Luis Enrique. We’ve met a few times before, and it was always fun to speak to him. He has put together a young squad with immense talent. His team know each other well and in Sergio Busquets they have a player who is really the heart of the team. The talent that Pedri and Gavi have displayed at their young age is really fantastic. Both have been really well taught and their development at Barcelona has been strong. We’re looking forward to the game tomorrow.

