Flick: "25 minutes like that has to stay a one-off"

The Germany national team may have lost the international against Belgium in Cologne 3-2, but they also found out some new things. Hansi Flick speaks in interview about the improved performance during the game, the influence of Emre Can’s substitution and the future of the new players in the squad.

DFB.de: Mr Flick, there were very different phases in this game. What is your view of the game?

Hansi Flick: The first 20,25 minutes were not what we had set out to do. We were very passive. You have to take on challenges, which we didn’t do at the beginning. It was better after the change of system and the substitutions. We attacked higher and were more aggressive. In the second half, we were very committed and we showed passion once again. For 60,65 minutes it was a good game from us.

DFB.de: What will you take with you from the two games against Peru and Belgium?

Flick: We have a lot of work ahead of us. We know that. If I say now that we’re super happy then that wouldn’t be right. We were pleased with the ten day, even if we aren’t pleased with the result at the end. Games like these are also good for our development. I liked that we had a good energy off the pitch as well. We have to take away the positives and work on the other things. 25 minutes like we saw here has to stay a one-off.

DFB.de: Were you surprised by Belgium?

Flick: Belgium are fourth in the world-rankings. Their players have enormous quality. We definitely didn’t make the error of underestimating Belgium. We were just not as aggressive as we had set out to be. When you see how we wanted to turn the game around that then sent the right signal.

DFB.de: The game got better after Emre Can’s substitution. Does the team need a distinct six?

Flick: Can was the aggressive leader that we needed. He won a lot of duels and shook the team awake. The defensive responsibility needed was there. I would like the centre-backs to have called the six back into shape even more. There was not enough support, we can make things easier for ourselves.

DFB.de: Florian Wirtz was subbed off early. Do you now have to build him back up again?

Flick: He didn’t have the best day. He has to get through that. He is so good, if anything it will spur him on.

DFB.de: There were lots of new players in the squad. Will we see them again during the next international break in June?

Flick: The European U21 Championships are also in the summer. I will speak with Antonio Di Salvo about how exactly we do it.

created by mmc/al