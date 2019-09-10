Five-star U21s enjoy dream start to EURO qualifiers

The Germany U21s got off to a flying start in their 2021 European U21 Championship (Hungary and Slovenia) qualifying campaign. Stefan Kuntz’s men thrashed Wales 5-1 at the Racehorse Ground in Wrexham. Robin Hack scored a first-half hat-trick, before Johannes Eggestein and Adrian Fein completed the rout.

Germany dominated the affair from the off, as the Welsh sought to attack on the counter. It was a strategy that worked initially for the hosts, but the deadlock broken in the 19th minute when Fein fed a perfect ball to Hack, who finished expertly past George Ratcliffe. A second soon followed, this time Nico Schlotterbeck playing Vitaly Janelt into the box. His cross was turned in by Hack, with help from Wales defender Rhys Norrington-Davies (19’).

Hack’s stunning first-half display got even better, completing a hat-trick before the half-hour mark with a simple tap-in more fine build-up play from Schlotterbeck. Shortly before the break, captain Eggestein added a fourth with a powerful header from yet another Schlotterbeck cross (44’).

Wales pull one back in vain

The hosts started brightly in the second half, pulling a goal back from the penalty spot (48’). Luca Kilian handled the ball in the box and Harris duly delivered from the resulting spot kick. But any hopes of a spirited comeback were dashed when Fein extended Germany’s lead just two minutes later after calamitous scenes in the box.

The DFB side had many more chances to increase their lead, but return to Germany more than satisfied with a 5-1 win. "That wasn't just any old away win - it was class,” said head coach Kuntz at full time. “The lads were really convinced by today's game and you could see that out there."

created by mmc/dfb