Five players won't travel to Armenia for final WC qualifier

Julian Draxler, Leon Goretzka, Manuel Neuer, Marco Reus and Antonio Rüdiger will not travel to Armenia for Germany's final World Cup qualifier on Sunday (18:00 CET).

Julian Draxler was left out of Germany's matchday squad for the 9-0 win against Liechtenstein due to muscle issues. Leon Goretzka suffered a bruise to his head/neck area following a high foot against Liechtenstein and will also be unable to feature as a result. Meanwhile, Antonio Rüdiger was shown a second yellow card during last night's match in Wolfsburg and is suspended for the game in Yerevan. Manuel Neuer and Marco Reus also won't travel with the team due to workload management.