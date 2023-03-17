Five new faces in the Germany squad to face Peru and Belgium

National team coach Hansi Flick has named his 24-man squad for the first games of 2023. He has recalled Bernd Leno (Fulham), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) and Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).

Former U21 European champions Josha Vagnoman (VfB Stuttgart) and Mergim Berisha (FC Augsburg), as well as Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund), Felix Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) and Kevin Schade (Brentford), have all been called up for the first time.

Flick: "An opportunity for new players to impress”

“We’re really excited to be back. We want to put together a strong squad for EURO 2024 in Germany. In order to do that, it’s important to use the few first games of this year to get new players involved and give them the chance to impress. Every single training session on the way to the tournament will be extremely important so that we can find the best team and help get the fans excited ahead of next year with some entertaining performances,” said Hansi Flick on Friday.

Germany will host Peru in Mainz on 25th March (20:45 CET) and Belgium in Cologne on 28th March (20:45 CET).

The squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Fulham), Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton), Matthias Ginter, Christian Günter (both SC Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Josha Vagnoman (VfB Stuttgart), Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders/attackers: Mergim Berisha (FC Augsburg), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka (both FC Bayern), Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala (both FC Bayern), Felix Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg), Kevin Schade (Brentford), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)