First-round facts: Aue almost three years without a DFB-Pokal goal

Goal droughts, cup records, returnees and the match-up between two previous GDR-Pokal winners: DFB.de round up the most important facts before the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

Goalless FC Erzgebirge Aue have not scored a DFB-Pokal goal in nearly 3 years. The last Aue player to score in the cup was Max Wegner in October 2015 in the 1-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt. This year the first round sees Aue take on 1. FSV Mainz 05.

Previous winners: The match between FC Carl Zeiss Jena and Union Berlin will see two previous winners of the GDR-Pokal go head-to-head. In the 1968 final, Union overcame Jena 2-1 with goals from Meinhard Uentz and Ralf Quest. On the scoreboard for Jena that day was Carl Zeiss.

Home advantage: 1. FC Magdeburg have played all of their 18 DFB-Pokal games at home. No other club with over 13 cup games has had home advantage every time.

Returnees: SC Freiburg forward Nils Petersen returns to face his old club Energie Cottbus. Playing for Energie, Petersen became the second division’s top scorer in 2010/11 with 25 goals in 33 games.

Young buck: TSG Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann was born on the 23rd July 1987. Before he was born his dugout opponent this week, Michael Frontzeck, had already played in 126 Bundesliga and 16 DFB-Pokal games.

Commanding: Since the first Bundesliga in 1963/64 FC Schalke 04 have never been knocked by a team that wasn’t in the top three tiers of German football. The first round will see 1. FC Schweinfurt 05 try to change that.

Short trip: 85 kilometres separate the stadiums of Kaiserslautern and Hoffenheim. This is the shortest distance between two teams playing each other in the DFB-Pokal first round 2018/19.