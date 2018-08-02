First DFB Pokal appearance for Jeddeloh II against Heidenheim

SSV Jeddeloh II will play their first ever game in the DFB Pokal against 1.FC Heidenheim on Sunday, 19th August (15:30 CEST).

The fourth-division side reached the first round after making the final of the Lower Saxony Cup, even though they ending up losing to league rival Drochtersen/Assel 5-1. Nevertheless, they were still able to celebrate reaching the national cup for the first time in their history.

Even though 1.FC Heidenheim are a second-division side, the tie created some issues regarding the organisation of the fixture. Jeddeloh’s home ground, the 53acht-Arena, was deemed to be unfit to host the game. As a result of this, the game will take place 13 kilometres away in Oldenburg’s Marschwegstadion. “It is a great shame, that we cannot play the game in Jeddeloh. But the Marschwegstadion is still a good solution for us,” said team manager Gerhard Meyer. It is estimated that around 6,000 fans will be at the game.

Heidenheim will be making their ninth appearance in the DFB Pokal, having not missed any edition of the competition for the last seven years. Last season Frank Schmidt’s men reached the last 16, before being beaten in extra-time by eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt. The best run in the club’s history came in 2016, where they reached the quarter finals.