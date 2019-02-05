First competitive meeting between Kiel and Augsburg

Both Holstein Kiel and FC Augsburg have ¬had their DFB-Pokal dreams shattered in the last 16 in the past. One of the two teams will definitely reach the quarter-finals this season though, as the two sides meet each other for the first time in competitive football. Despite a difference in leagues, a close and even game is expected.

Jonas Meffert, who signed for Kiel at the start of the season, is excited to see old teammates. “This is a dream tie for me,” said Meffert. “It will be a great cup night, where we will have to fight hard.”

The second-division from northern Germany have made the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal on four occasions, albeit mainly many decades ago. They failed to progress three out of four times. The only time they did was in the 2011/12 season when they beat 1. FSV Mainz 05 2-0, before being beaten 0-4 at home by reigning Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund, who went on to win the title that season.

Augsburg have struggled since the last round

Augsburg have only won one of their eight last 16 ties in the DFB-Pokal up until now. Their only win came in the 2009/10 season, where they reached the semi-finals as a second-division side. The team, coached by Jos Luhukay, beat MSV Duisburg (5-0) and 1. FC Köln (2-0) at home, before being knocked out 2-0 by Werder Bremen. Their last defeat in the last 16 came in the 2015/16 campaign, as they lost 2-0 to Dortmund.

Augsburg beat Mainz 3-2 after extra time in the last 32 this season. At that stage they were ninth in the Bundesliga, but this was a turning point for them. Since then, they haven’t won in ten league games and are now fighting against relegation. Kiel went into the winter break on the back of a 3-1 win against 2. Bundesliga leaders Hamburger SV and subsequently have an outside chance of promotion. Kiel also proved this season that they can defeat Bundesliga opposition: ‘The Storks’ beat SC Freiburg 2-1 in the second round.