First call-up for Ache as the U21s take on Belgium

U21 coach Stefan Kuntz has named his squad for the upcoming Euro U21 qualification match against Belgium on 17 November. The match kicks off at 16:00 CET in a completely sold-out Schwarzwald Stadion in Freiburg. Sparta Rotterdam’s Ragnar Ache is the latest call up to the 23-man group and will be presented with the opportunity to turn out in the white of Germany for the first time. TSG Hoffenheim’s Denis Geiger, who missed the U21 matches against Spain and Bosnia-Herzegovina through injury, is back at Kuntz’s disposal.

“We are excited that we can play this great match in front of such a beautiful backdrop in Freiburg”, said Kuntz. “We want to thank all of our fans. We will show a lot of heart out on the pitch and want to defend first place in the group.”

Kuntz explained his nominations: “most of the boys have already been around since September and have proved themselves on and off the pitch. Ragnar Ache has been great in the Eredivisie until now, so we want to watch him a bit closer.”

Public training in the Schwarzwald Stadion

The players meet in Freiburg next Monday. On the following Friday, the coaching team and the players visit the Caritas Workshop for the Disabled, run by the local chapter of the Caritas organisation. The day after, the team will hold a public training session in the Schwarzwald Stadion. “We want to give fans who can’t come to the game a chance to see us up close”, Kuntz explained. The game is sold out, with 14,000 tickets sold. The stadium's capacity has been reduced due to UEFA regulations on standing room only sections.

The Germany U21s won both of their first matches in qualification for Euro 2021 in Hungary and Slovenia, beating Wales (5-1) and Bosnia-Herzegovina (2-0), and are currently top of group nine. Belgium are third with four points from three matches.