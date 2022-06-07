Finishing with a win: U21s victorious in Poland

It was a win to finish EURO 2023 qualification for Germany’s U21s. The final game of their group B campaign saw the team secure a late 2-1 win in Lodz against Poland. Qualification to the EURO 2023 finals, next summer in Romania and Georgia, was secured for Antonio Di Salvo’s side on Friday with a 4-0 win against Hungary. Poland, who inflicted Germany’s only defeat in the first half of the campaign, missed out on qualification with this defeat, as Israel won 2-0 against San Marino and secured second place in the group B table.

Moukoko with a brace

Youssoufa Moukoko scored after 25 minutes to give the away side the lead, but Bartosz Bialek equalised less than 10 minutes later (34’). A goal from Moukoko, six minutes from time, gave him his brace and the win for the DFB team.

Even though Di Salvo’s team had already qualified, they started the game as if they had everything to play for, captain Jonathan Burkardt in particular. An intense opening to the game with several full-blooded challenges saw Kacper Kozlowski have the first chance for Poland after 11 minutes, with Faride Alidou going close at the other end not long afterwards. Germany goalkeeper Nico Mantl did fantastically to parry from Bialek on 15 minutes.

Poland looked to put Germany under pressure with some high early pressing, but the away side remained calm and created the first big chance through Josha Vagnoman, who shot narrowly over the crossbar from range. Not long later, the lead came through Moukoko, who capitalised on an underhit backpass and fired home at the near post.

An open game at both ends

Poland hit back quickly: Bialek beat Malick Thiaw to a header which ended up finding the far corner of the net. The equaliser gave the fans cause to create some fine atmosphere, but Mantl was able to stop the hosts from being spurred on, saving from Bialek just before half time.

The second half started as a very open game, with lots of open spaces at the back. Both sides were able to create chances, Germany predominantly on the counter – Eric Martel and Noah Katterbach both missed chances to retake the lead in quick succession, whilst Bialek and Kozlowski went close at the other end.

Moukoko then scored the winner – not once but twice! A goal in the 79th minute was ruled out for a handball in the build-up, before he made a second attempt count five minutes later. It was his second of the game, Germany’s second, and secured the win – he went past two defenders and finished low into the bottom left corner.

created by mmc/lc