Final squad for U21 European Championship: Beyer and Thielmann out injured

Jordan Beyer (FC Burnley) and Jan Thielmann (1. FC Köln) will have to leave the U21 national team training camp in South Tyrol due to injury. Both will therefore be absent from the U21 European Championship in Georgia and Romania (21st June to 8th July).

Head coach Antonio Di Salvo had originally named 26 players in the provisional European Championship squad. Due to the absence of Beyer, Thielmann and Patrick Osterhage (VfL Bochum), who did not travel to the training camp due to injury, the squad has now been reduced to 23 players. The DFB will report the finalised squad to UEFA by Wednesday evening.

“The injuries are extremely frustrating for both of them”

“The injuries to Jordan and Jan are extremely frustrating for us, but especially for both of them,” said Di Salvo. “I personally feel sorry for them that their dream of playing in a European Championship has gone right before the tournament. Nevertheless, we have to look ahead now. We deliberately called up more than 23 players in advance – also to be able to react to possible injuries. That’s why I’m confident that we’re in a very good place for the European Championship despite the absences.”

On 18th June, the DFB team will leave for Georgia, where they will start their U21 EURO campaign against Israel in Kutaisi on 22nd June (18: CEST). The other group matches are on 25th June (18:00 CEST) against the Czech Republic and on 28th June (18:00 CEST) against England.