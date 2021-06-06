Final goalscorer Lukas Nmecha: “Not many people believed we could do it”

Germany are European U21 champions! Stefan Kuntz’s side were 1-0 winners over Portugal in an exciting final on Sunday, winning the U21 EUROs for a third time after 2009 and 2017. DFB.de gathered the reaction from winning goalscorer Lukas Nmecha & Co. after a magical night in Ljubljana.

Stefan Kuntz: I think there was less belief in this group of players than previous teams. The motivation that we have demonstrated is incredible. If you show faith in the team, then they can show just what they’re capable of. We said that we would need the heart of a lion and the eyes of a hawk today, but also that we would have to be like a pack of hyenas; no one can stand them, but they always end up getting what they want (laughs). I’m incredibly proud of the boys and am looking forward the rest of the night.

Lukas Nmecha: We are a team and everyone played their role. Every single individual did fantastically today. That might well be the best and most important goal that I’ve scored in my career. Not many people believed we could do it, but we stuck together and battled hard.

Niklas Dorsch: It’s amazing, I don’t know what to say. We’re European champions. Everyone fought hard for 90 minutes. We showed that can play good football as well as put up a fight though. The way we went about that final was incredible. I hope that I make my flight tomorrow.

Finn Dahmen: It’s very special to be able to celebrate a moment like this with my family. It’s been a real rollercoaster throughout the tournament. The fact that we have been able to overcome resistance is what makes this team so special. Our performance today was unbelievable.

David Raum: Every footballer dreams of playing for their country, but then going and bringing home a trophy – there can’t be a better feeling. We’re over the moon. We struggled a little early on, but we adjusted well. We got stuck into every challenge and that’s what we’re all about. The lads more than deserve the title. We wanted to prove that being a team on the pitch is more important than anything else. I think that we’ve made Germany proud today.

