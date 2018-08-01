Fifth-tier Koblenz looking forward to Düsseldorf visit

For the first time in their history, TuS Rot-Weiß Koblenz are in the DFB Pokal and they will meet promoted Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf in the first round (Sunday, 19th August, 15:30 CEST). In order to qualify for the cup, Rot-Weiß Koblenz defeated higher-ranked city rivals TuS Koblenz in the Rheinland Cup final 1-0.

“We cannot wait for this game; it should be a great experience for us. Fortuna Düsseldorf are a Bundesliga side, which makes it all the more special for our players,” said Rot-Weiß coach Fatih Cift in the Express ahead of the biggest game in the club’s history. His colleague, Friedheim Funkel, who is also the oldest head coach in the competition this year, is also looking forward to the game: “It is a good draw for us. It isn’t a long trip and it should be an interesting game against a team from the fifth-division. Obviously we want to win and progress into the next round.”