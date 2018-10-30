Fifth tier Chemie Leipzig looking forward to continuing their cup adventure

There is a lot of excitement surrounding BSG Chemie Leipzig. The fifth tier underdogs from Saxony continue their DFB Pokal adventure at home to 2. Bundesliga side SC Paderborn on Tuesday, 30th October (18:30 CET). In this season’s DFB-Pokal, Chemie are the only fifth tier club to have reached the last 32 of the competition.

The Leipzig club are also only the third team from the fifth tier of German football to ever qualify for the DFB-Pokal second round. SSV Ulm were the first team to qualify in the 2001/02 season as they defeated Nürnberg 2-1 in the first round, before SSV Reutlingen repeated the success when they defeated Karlsruhe 3-1 in the 2015/16 season.

“Once again, we face second tier opposition. It certainly isn’t the big name that we had hoped for but we will approach this match in the same way we approached the Regensburg match in round one. Perhaps we could cause another shock,” said BSG captain Stefan Karau after the second round draw.

Demand for tickets, good form

Dietmar Demuth’s side haven’t lost a single match since the pre-season, winning all ten of their league matches, and Chemie fans believe another cup upset is on the cards. When tickets for the cup tie with Paderborn first went on sale, a queue formed from the steps of the club office all the way round to the entrance to the stadium’s away end. The interested fans were rewarded for their patience with warm tea. Nearly all the 4,999 available tickets for Tuesday’s match in the Alfred-Kunze-Sportpark were sold within a day of ticket sales commencing. The club, who were relegated from the Regionalliga last season, have a 100 percent record in the NOFV-Oberliga South to go alongside their memorable 2-1 home win over SSV Jahn Regensburg in the first round.

The visitors from Westphalia can also be satisfied with their start to the season. Paderborn have made a solid start to their 2. Bundesliga campaign and have a good chance at repeating their good cup run from last season, which saw the then third tier side reach the DFB-Pokal quarter finals. During last season’s impressive run, Steffen Baumgart’s side reached the last sixteen for only the second time in 27 attempts and will hope to repeat this on Tuesday night in Leipzig.