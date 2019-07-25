Germany are looking to break back into the top 10 of the FIFA World Rankings List.

FIFA World Rankings List: Germany 15th

The Germany national team are 15th in the latest FIFA world rankings list. Coach Joachim Löw’s side are 28 points behind tenth-placed Argentina with 1582 points. Belgium remain the top-ranked team in the world, ahead of second-placed Brazil. The five-time world champions overtook France after winning the Copa America this summer.

The list will next be updated on 19th September 2019. Beforehand, Germany will play the Netherlands and Northern Ireland in European Championship qualifying on the 6th and 9th September respectively.

The FIFA World Rankings List

1. Belgium 1746 points

2. Brazil 1726

3. France 1718

4. England 1652

5. Uruguay 1637

6. Portugal 1631

7. Croatia 1625

8. Colombia 1622

9. Spain 1617

10. Argentina 1610

...15. Germany 1582

created by mmc/jc