FIFA world rankings: Germany still 16th

The German national team remains 16th in the FIFA world rankings after the 3-0 win over Estonia and the 2-2 draw against Argentina. Joachim Löw’s side are seven points behind Italy with 1586.

The top three remain the same: Belgium (1755), world champions France (1726) and Brazil (1715). The next world rankings will be published on 28th November 2019. Prior to that, the final qualifiers against Belarus (16th November, 20:45 CET) in Mönchengladbach and against Northern Ireland (19 November, 20.45 CET) in Frankfurt am Main are on the agenda for Germany.

The FIFA world rankings

1. Belgium 1755 points

2. France 1726

3. Brazil 1715

4. England 1651

5. Uruguay 1642

6. Portugal 1632

7. Croatia 1631

8. Spain 1625

9. Argentina 1617

10. Colombia 1615

... 16. Germany 1586

created by mmc/sg