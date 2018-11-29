Germany secured a victory against Russia and a draw against the Netherlands in the recent international break.

FIFA World Rankings: Germany ranked 16th

In the latest FIFA World Rankings, Germany have been ranked as the 16th best side in the world following the recent international break. Joachim Löw’s side fall two places compared with October’s ranking and have 1558 points following their 3-0 victory over Russia and 2-2 draw with the Netherlands.

Belgium, who finished in third place at this summer’s World Cup, are top of the rankings just a single point ahead of world champions France. Record five time world champions Brazil complete the top three. European Champions Portugal rise to sixth, replacing Uruguay. The world rankings will be updated on 20th December 2018.

The FIFA World Rankings Top Ten

1. Belgium – 1727 points

2. France – 1726

3. Brazil – 1676

4. Croatia – 1634

5. England – 1631

6. Portugal – 1614

7. Uruguay – 1609

8. Switzerland – 1599

9. Spain – 1591

10. Denmark – 1589

… 16. Germany – 1558

