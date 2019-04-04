FIFA world rankings: Germany moves to thirteenth place

After a successful start to their European Championship qualification campaign, the German national team has moved up three spots in the FIFA world rankings, and now sits in thirteenth with 1,570 points.

At the top of the updated rankings are Belgium (1,737 points), followed by current world champions France (1,734), and then Brazil (1,676). The rankings will be updated again on 14 July.

The top ten teams:

1. Belgium 1,737 points



2. France 1,734



3. Brazil 1,676



4. England 1,647



5. Croatia 1,621



6. Uruguay 1,613



7. Portugal 1,607



8. Switzerland 1,604



9. Spain 1,601



10. Denmark 1,586



... 13. Germany 1,570

created by dfb/mmc