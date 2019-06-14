FIFA World Rankings: Germany climb to eleventh place

Following comfortable victories in their two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Belarus (2-0) and Estonia (8-0), Germany have climbed up to eleventh place in the latest FIFA World Rankings. In the absence of Die Mannschaft head coach Joachim Löw, who has been recovering from a sporting accident, Marcus Sorg led the side to maximum points from their opening three qualifiers in Group C. Germany rise two places to eleventh place in the rankings with 1,582 points.

Belgium, who finished third at last summer’s World Cup, remain top of the rankings with 1,746 points followed by world champions France (1,718 points) and record five time world champions Brazil (1,681 points).

The current FIFA World Rankings

1. Belgium – 1,746 points

2. France – 1,718

3. Brazil – 1,681

4. England – 1,652

5. Portugal – 1,631

6. Croatia – 1,625<(p>

7. Spain – 1,617

8. Uruguay – 1,615

9. Switzerland – 1,605

10. Denmark – 1,589

11. Germany – 1,582

created by mmc/tj