FIFA: No away fans at international fixtures in September

The world football association FIFA have decided not to allow away fans to attend World Cup qualifiers in September because of high Covid-19 infection rates in Europe. Germany fans will not be able to travel to their two away games – the first being on 2nd September in St. Gallen against Liechtenstein and the other on the 8th in Iceland (both at 20:45 CEST). The home match against Armenia on 5th September (also 20:45 CEST) in Stuttgart will also be played without away fans.

FIFA make this decision in compliance with the recommendation of UEFA’s executive committee from 14th June. The decision initially applies to the next international break in September. Germany are in group J along with Liechtenstein, Iceland, Armenia, North Macedonia and Romania, and currently sit in third place with six points from three games played.