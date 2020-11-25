FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year: Neuer and ter Stegen in the running

Germany national players Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern Munich) and Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona) are in the running in The Best FIFA Football Awards for the category ‘The Best Goalkeeper’. The two Germany keepers thus make up a third of the six-man shortlist. European Footballer of the Year Robert Lewandowski is the only current Bundesliga player nominated for The Best FIFA Men’s Player.

Two Germans were also nominated for The Best FIFA Football Coach Award: Hansi Flick of FC Bayern and Jürgen Klopp of Liverpool.

The winners will be decided by a panel of international FIFA legends (50%) as well as the fans voting on fifa.com (50%). Voting is open until 9th December 2020. The three finalists in each category will be announced on 11th December.

List of nominees in alphabetical order:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

Thiago Alcântara (Spain/FC Bayern Munich/Liverpool)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland/FC Bayern Munich)

Sadio Mané (Senegal/Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappé (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/FC Barcelona)

Neymar (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)

Sergio Ramos (Spain/Real Madrid)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (the Netherlands/Liverpool)

The Best Goalkeeper:

Alisson Becker (Brazil/Liverpool)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Real Madrid)

Keylor Navas (Costa Rica/Paris Saint-Germain)

Manuel Neuer (Germany/FC Bayern Munich)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia/Atlético Madrid)

Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany/FC Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Football Coach Award:

Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina/Leeds United)

Hansi Flick (Germany/FC Bayern Munich)

Jürgen Klopp (Germany/Liverpool)

Julen Lopetegui (Spain/Sevilla)

Zinédine Zidane (France/Real Madrid)

created by mmc/ha