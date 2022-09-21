"Female edition" of "Future Leaders in Football" takes place in Doha

As the football world is gearing up to get together for the FIFA Men's World Cup Qatar 2022 in November, the German Football Association (DFB) has invited participants to another special female edition of its "Future Leaders in Football" (FLF) workshop in the Qatari capital, Doha. In close cooperation with the Qatar Football Association (QFA), the Qatar Foundation, and Generation Amazing, one of the programmes of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, 20 young women from the Middle East will have the opportunity to develop their skills as responsible leaders for five days from 27 October to 1 November. As a co-initiator of the FLF programme, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) will support the participation of the young women from partner countries aiming to benefit from BMZ cooperation projects.

In addition to BMZ and the German Society for International Cooperation (Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit; GIZ), the third edition of the workshop, last staged in Jordan in March, will once again be strongly supported by DFB partner Volkswagen and its "Women play football. #KeinFrauenfußball" campaign, the UEFA Assist Programme, which supports projects that make a positive contribution to social issues and football development outside UEFA's member associations, and the German senior men's national team's foundation "Wir für Euch" (we for you).

High-ranking representatives from sport and politics are expected to attend the closing ceremony, including the presentation of the certificates.

Addressing social problems and fostering debate

After the pilot edition in June 2021, set up in digital format during EURO 202One due to the Covid pandemic, and the follow-up event that was organised for the first time as a "Female Edition" in March 2022 in Amman (Jordan), this third workshop is specifically taking place in the run-up to the Men's World Cup in Qatar. Under the motto "Developing Skills and Taking Action to Tackle Challenges in Sport and Society", the aim of the FLF lighthouse project is to use the World Cup buzz to address social problems, initiate a public debate and fulfil the DFB's socio-political responsibility in an international context. The DFB Presidential Board adopted its position on the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Dr Jacqueline Müller and Haneen Alkhatib were event hosts/presenters in Amman and are going to assume this role again in Doha. Ms Müller, a renowned leadership expert, works as a lecturer at London's Loughborough University and conducts research in the fields of sports management and psychology, leadership, and gender equality, among others. Ms Alkhatib works as a consultant for the GIZ in the regional "Sport for Development" project and, as a former Jordanian national player, brings a lot of practical football nous to the table.

Participants can look forward to both classroom-style lessons and hands-on (or rather feet-on) units on the football pitch.

How do I manage to motivate my colleagues, staff members, and fellow human beings in general, to gel into a team where everyone can contribute their individual strengths and develop positively as they strive for a common goal? These are just some of the topics addressed in the training series.

Structure in Qatar: Focus on sustainability

In an effort to work out one's own strengths, weaknesses, and motivations and to learn how to read and manage different "personality types", the workshop starts with the DISC analysis developed by Bo Hansen. The personality analysis is designed to help participants learn more about themselves as individuals and, conversely, as leaders and team players. Based on these insights, the young leaders then acquire theoretical and practical know-how about communication, conflict and leadership strategies.