Feichtenbeiner calls up 20 players for the U17s Euros

The U17 Euros in Ireland will begin in 16 days for the Germany U17s. Michael Feichtenbeiner’s side will face Italy in their first group match on May 4th (19:30 CEST). Spain are their second opponents (May 7th, 20:00 CEST), before they will face Austria in their final group stage match on May 10th (20:00 CEST). Feichtenbeiner named his 20-man squad on Wednesday – including 18 outfielders and two goalkeepers.

“We have spent the last three years working towards the Euros with players in 2002, so we are now really excited that the tournament is only a few weeks away,” said the U17s coach, who will leave the DFB on June 30th, 2019. “We have selected a lot of the lads who played a part in the qualifying for the tournament. Despite our varying results, the lads learnt about how to play under pressure. Qualifying for the tournament ultimately has helped boost the lads’ confidence.”

“We want to play to with courage”

19 members of the squad played in the qualifiers against Belarus (1-1), Iceland (3-3) and Slovenia (1-0). The U17s finished second in their qualifying group and subsequently qualified as one of the seven best second-place teams. The one player who didn’t appear, Marcel Beifus (VfL Wolfsburg), played his way into the squad at the last training camp in Kaiserau. Hertha BSC and TSG Hoffenheim each have the most representatives in the squad, with three players each.

“We want to play with courage at the Euros,” said Feichtenbeiner. “The lads have constantly shown how well they can play football – we want to see them enjoying their football and some successful results at the Euros.”

The U17s will know they have to be on their game from the first group game, as they will face big-names in the group stages. Feichtenbeiner added: “Drawing Italy, Spain and Austria in our group has shown how well we’ll have to play. They will be special games. We’ll put everything we can into those games so that we can reach the quarterfinal and keep up our hopes of reaching the World Cup.”

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Noah Atubolu (SC Freiburg), Tim Schreiber (RB Leipzig)

Defenders: Luca Netz, Marton Dardai (both Hertha BSC), Kerim Calhanoglu (TSG Hoffenheim), Jannis Lang (VfL Wolfsburg), Adrien Koudelka (FC Augsburg), Mehmet-Can Aydin (FC Schalke 04), Lasse Rosenboom (Werder Bremen)

Midfielders/Attackers: Marcel Beifus (VfL Wolfsburg), Jordan Meyer (VfB Stuttgart), Marco John, Maximilian Beier (both TSG Hoffenheim), Lars Kehl (SC Freiburg), Malik Tillman (FC Bayern München), Lazar Samardzic (Hertha BSC), Marvin Obuz (1. FC Köln), Paul Nebel (1. FSV Mainz 05), Karim Adeyemi (FC Liefering), Nick Woltemade (Werder Bremen)

Stand-by list: Daniel Adamczyk, Jan Thielmann, Tim Lemperle (all 1. FC Köln), Ian Werner, Kevin Krüger (both TSG Hoffenheim), Tim Böhmer, Ware Pakia (both Borussia Dortmund), Fynn Otto (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jomaine Consbruch (Arminia Bielefeld), Christopher Scott (Bayer Leverkusen)

created by mmc/dr