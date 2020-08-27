FC Bayern’s opening DFB-Pokal fixture postponed

At the request of FC Bayern München, the Deutsche Fußball-Bund (DFB) has rescheduled the title-holders’ first round fixture to 15th October 2020 at 20:45 CEST. Their opponents, 1. FC Düren, have applied to have the match held in Munich. The game was originally scheduled for 11th September.

DFB vice-president Peter Frymuth explains: “FC Bayern München have represented German football exceptionally well all the way to the end of the Champions League tournament. By winning the final, Bayern must now also contest the European Super Cup in September. Because of the individual workloads of the players, many of whom also play for Germany, it makes sense for all of German football to accept their request to reschedule the fixture.”

Matches involving Hertha BSC and Mainz get the season underway

The upcoming DFB-Pokal season gets underway on Friday (20:45 CEST) with newly-promoted second-division side Eintracht Braunschweig taking on Hertha BSC and fourth-tier TSV Havelse facing 1. FSV Mainz 05. Among the many fixtures on 12th September at 15:30 CEST, second-division side 1. FC Nürnberg will meet RB Leipzig, FC Oberneuland face Borussia Mönchengladbach and VSG Altglienicke welcome 1. FC Köln. Three fixtures get underway at 18:30 CEST, including the match between second-division side Karlsruher SC and 1. FC Union Berlin. All eyes will be on FC Carl Zeiss Jena at 20:45 CEST, as they face SV Werder Bremen.

The action resumes on 13th September at 15:30 CEST, including matches between fourth-division side Chemnitzer FC and TSG Hoffenheim, third-division side F.C. Hansa Rostock and VfB Stuttgart and Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s visit to Eintracht Norderstedt. SV Waldhof Mannheim then take on SC Freiburg at 18:30 CEST.

There are three fixtures at 18:30 CEST on 14th September: Rot-Weiss Essen meet newly-promoted Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld, Dynamo Dresden welcome Hamburger SV and FC Würzburger Kickers face Hannover 96. The fixtures conclude with Borussia Dortmund’s trip to MSV Duisburg at 20:45 CEST.

created by mmc/ha