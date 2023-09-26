FC Bayern stroll through to next round with 4-0 win in Münster

Record champions FC Bayern München advanced to the second round of the DFB-Pokal with a comprehensive 4-0 win against third-division Preußen Münster. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting opened the scoring early on (9’), before goals from Konrad Laimer (40’), Frans Krätzig (45+5’) and Mathys Tel (86’) saw the Bavarians book themselves a spot in the second round.

Thomas Tuchel’s side took the lead with their first chance of the night, as Tel broke down the win and played a cross to Choupo-Moting. The striker was able to bury his second attempt in the back of the net (9’). Bayern were then forced to make an early change after an injury to Serge Gnabry, following a collision with SCP goalkeeper Johannes Schenk, with Frans Krätzig coming on and nearly netting a header just minutes later (12’).

Laimer and Krätzig extend Bayern’s lead

Münster then came close through Malik Batmaz, but his effort was kept out by goalkeeper Daniel Peretz (17’). Bayern’s Jamal Musiala responded immediately with a fine solo run, which was parried by Schenk (18’). The visitors continued to press their opponents hard, keeping them inside their own half. They failed to truly threaten however, with the exception of a shot from Musiala that went wide (37’).

Leon Goretzka then tested Schenk with a header from close range, but the goalkeeper showcased his excellent reflexes, pushing it over the bar with an excellent save (39’). Just minutes later, Laimer was able to extend Bayern’s lead with a looping header over Schenk (41’). Krätzig then made it 3-0 in first-half injury time after getting on the end of pass from Joshua Kimmich (45’+5).

Bayern took their foot off the gas in the second half, content to see the rest of the game through and preserve their energy. Münster continued to try to break through, but were kept out by a resolute Bayern defence. Joel Grodowski forced Peretz into a save from distance, with what would be the final attempt from the hosts (81’). In the dying minute, substitute Tel would make it 4-0 for Bayern after finishing from a tight angle (86’).

With the win, the Bavarians are through to the second round of the DFB-Pokal once again. The draw for the next round of matches will take place on Sunday, 1st October (19:10 CEST).